Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

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April 2026

Final Free Finish Hour Today
Offer Lab Preview: Free Finish Hour Today
  Brie-Anna Willey
Sometimes the Difficulty is Too Much
CRQ Chapter 11: The Last Chapters
  Brie-Anna Willey
Back to the 80's
Technostress, slowness, and why I’m going more analog
  Brie-Anna Willey
Offer Lab Files: using Finish Hour on myself
A replay of me working through followups, overthinking, and the messy middle in real time.
  Brie-Anna Willey
42:32
Offer Lab Today
I’m running a Finish Hour today inside Offer Lab.
  Brie-Anna Willey
Burn the Couch: A Conversation with Dr. Angie About Therapist Burnout, Insurance, and Rebuilding
A conversation about burnout, boss battles, insurance goblins, and what it takes to rebuild a therapy practice from the ashes.
  Brie-Anna Willey
52:06

March 2026

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