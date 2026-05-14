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Compassion Reset Quest
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Offer Lab Finish Hour Clips
Stop circling. Finish the thing.
May 14
•
Brie-Anna Willey
4
21:35
Stop Rewriting the Website and Ship the Front Door
Website Q&A for therapists, coaches, and creative nerds who keep circling the page instead of shipping it
May 2
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Brie-Anna Willey
6
1
1
Offer Lab is now open as the deeper support tier
A first look for paid subscribers at the new deeper support tier for moving real work forward
May 2
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Brie-Anna Willey
5
2
2
April 2026
Final Free Finish Hour Today
Offer Lab Preview: Free Finish Hour Today
Apr 24
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Brie-Anna Willey
5
2
Sometimes the Difficulty is Too Much
CRQ Chapter 11: The Last Chapters
Apr 23
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Brie-Anna Willey
8
3
Back to the 80's
Technostress, slowness, and why I’m going more analog
Apr 17
•
Brie-Anna Willey
10
6
1
Offer Lab Files: using Finish Hour on myself
A replay of me working through followups, overthinking, and the messy middle in real time.
Apr 12
•
Brie-Anna Willey
6
1
42:32
Offer Lab Today
I’m running a Finish Hour today inside Offer Lab.
Apr 10
•
Brie-Anna Willey
3
Burn the Couch: A Conversation with Dr. Angie About Therapist Burnout, Insurance, and Rebuilding
A conversation about burnout, boss battles, insurance goblins, and what it takes to rebuild a therapy practice from the ashes.
Apr 5
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Brie-Anna Willey
5
2
52:06
March 2026
How to Make a Difference Without Selling Out
A conversation with about courage, calling, and living with intention
Published on Creative on Purpose
•
Mar 25
35:19
⚙️ Business for Nerds News: Fewer Scrolls, Better Systems
🌞 Business for Nerds News (aka: dispatch from the field)
Mar 19
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Brie-Anna Willey
6
2
Robot Blues: AI, Burnout, and the Compassion Reset
Notes from the messy middle of the machine age
Mar 7
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Brie-Anna Willey
15
6
4
© 2026 Brie-Anna Willey
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