Why subscribe to Business for Nerds?

About This Space 🧠💬💛

Hey friend, I’m Dr. Brie-Anna Willey — a trauma-informed therapist, business coach, neurodivergent creative, and multi-business owner with a heart for people doing hard things with integrity.

Business for Nerds is part blog, part community, part experiment. It’s a space for:

therapists and other helpers building businesses without burning out

neurodivergent entrepreneurs creating in a world not built for their brains

people of faith who want real conversations about identity, purpose, and healing

writers, tinkerers, and business nerds building meaningful work in unconventional ways

If you’ve felt exhausted trying to show up in traditional online spaces, or you’re building something meaningful and want support from someone who gets how weird, sacred, and messy that process can be — welcome. You’re not alone.

What You’ll Find Here

personal essays on burnout, hope, and creative recovery

business reflections for therapists, creatives, and business nerds

resources for ethical marketing, tech tools, and sustainable growth

deeper writing on faith, identity, and the emotional reality of building something real

some fandom, some memes, and a healthy amount of neurospicy joy

Go Deeper / Support This Work 💌

This space has a few layers.

Free gets you public posts and updates

Paid gets you deeper reflections, member posts, and behind-the-scenes support

Founding supports the deeper layer of this ecosystem and helps make experiments, support spaces, and evolving offers like Offer Lab possible

If this work has helped you, subscribing is one of the simplest ways to support it and keep it growing.

Attainable Vision dba Business for Nerds Policies and Terms of Use