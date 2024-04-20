Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

Home
Podcast
Notes
About

Why subscribe to Business for Nerds?

About This Space 🧠💬💛

Hey friend, I’m Dr. Brie-Anna Willey — a trauma-informed therapist, business coach, neurodivergent creative, and multi-business owner with a heart for people doing hard things with integrity.

Business for Nerds is part blog, part community, part experiment. It’s a space for:

  • therapists and other helpers building businesses without burning out

  • neurodivergent entrepreneurs creating in a world not built for their brains

  • people of faith who want real conversations about identity, purpose, and healing

  • writers, tinkerers, and business nerds building meaningful work in unconventional ways

If you’ve felt exhausted trying to show up in traditional online spaces, or you’re building something meaningful and want support from someone who gets how weird, sacred, and messy that process can be — welcome. You’re not alone.

What You’ll Find Here

  • personal essays on burnout, hope, and creative recovery

  • business reflections for therapists, creatives, and business nerds

  • resources for ethical marketing, tech tools, and sustainable growth

  • deeper writing on faith, identity, and the emotional reality of building something real

  • some fandom, some memes, and a healthy amount of neurospicy joy

Go Deeper / Support This Work 💌

This space has a few layers.

  • Free gets you public posts and updates

  • Paid gets you deeper reflections, member posts, and behind-the-scenes support

  • Founding supports the deeper layer of this ecosystem and helps make experiments, support spaces, and evolving offers like Offer Lab possible

If this work has helped you, subscribing is one of the simplest ways to support it and keep it growing.

Attainable Vision dba Business for Nerds Policies and Terms of Use

User's avatar

Subscribe to Business for Nerds

Helping therapists, coaches + creative nerds go from crickets to clients—without funnels, burnout, or the spiral. I blend psychology + business strategy as a therapist-turned-business nerd.

People

© 2026 Brie-Anna Willey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture