Deep Dive: Seeing Your Work Through Your Clients’ Eyes

In this replay, we unpack how to shift from therapist/insider language to the words your clients actually use, and why that simple change can transform your flyers, website, and even casual conversations. Paid subscribers get the full workshop + implementation prompt.

🌀 Announcement: This Friday’s Low Key Hangout

We’re moving into Principle 3 of the 10 Timeless Principles for Business Growth:

Owning a Niche — Blue Ocean Thinking 🌊✨

Instead of fighting in the crowded red ocean of “me-too” offers, we’ll explore how to:

🌊 Identify your blue ocean signals (the things only you can be known for)

🔍 Turn frustrations into opportunities

🗼 Plant a beacon instead of trying to “fit in”

📅 When: Friday, Sept. 12th @ 3:30pm ET

🎥 Where: Private Google Meet (link sent to subscribers + Discord/Facebook members)

💡 Format: 30-min workshop + 15-min Q&A

Because your niche shouldn’t feel like a box, it should feel like freedom (like the hills are alive types of vibes).

👉 Also, recently, I heard a wise reflection by Scott Perry on the trap of niching: don’t start with a niche. Start with philosophy and positioning. A niche will often emerge naturally when you’re grounded in principles and values. That’s part of the perspective I’ll bring into Friday’s discussion.

🎥 Free Clip from the last Workshop

Our last Low Key Hangout (#2) was about Seeing Your Work Through Your Client’s Eyes.

🎥 Watch the free clip: Above you’ll find a 5-minute clip (03:45–08:11) where I explain why client language matters and how it differs from clinical/insider terms.

💌 Full Replay + Prompt for Paid Subscribers & CRQ Participants

Paid subscribers get access to the entire workshop replay plus the implementation prompt.

But you can participate in the general conversation in the Business for Nerds chat here:

Or if you need help with your business, feel free to participate in the free Business Check-In:

Free Business Check-In