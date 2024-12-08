The idea for this post and the live broadcast for tomorrow, was inspired by CEU’s I am working on from Dr. Stephanie Sarkis, a psychologist with ADHD who works with persons with ADHD. I could probably write a whole other post about what I am learning, but I will try to practice restraint.

Understanding Self

Disclaimer, disclaimer, disclaimer. This is not therapy, accounting or legal advice but some insights about myself and my business.

I honestly don’t like talking about myself

We were trained in our counseling masters degrees not to talk about ourselves and were taught that “bad” counselors talked about themselves a lot. We also heard horror stories about counselors making therapy sessions about themselves. However, on the flip-side, we are also trained in identifying “all or nothing thinking” with cognitive behavioral interventions and to work on this to see more of the grey in life.

But we are also taught to do a lot of self-reflection

We were also taught, that we needed to know ourselves. This was to be done of course, outside of the therapeutic relationship with our own therapists, with the expectation that we had done the internal work so that during our time with clients, we were not bringing our stuff to the therapeutic session to prevent unhelpful countertransference.

I learned more about countertransference during my doctoral degree and it is defined by Yalom and Leszcz (2005) as the responses the therapist experiences when working with clients, including objective countertransference, which is about helping the client, and subjective countertransference, which is about the therapist. Yalom and Leszcz suggested attending training and self-reflection to aid in determining the difference between these types of countertransference.

I have been working on self-reflection probably unofficially my whole life with writing in my diary in childhood to journaling in college, to blogging and attending therapy myself as needed. This blog has been especially helpful as a sounding board of self discovery.

Back to Self-Disclosure

Although, an analysis of Carl Rogers works indicated that for counselors, some self-disclosure with the intent of empathic listening, could be helpful to the client. The emphasis was on it could be provided if it was helpful to the client.

I am stringent on following rules so I still do not often share much about me in sessions unless it will benefit the client.

But coaching is completely different.

I have to constantly say to myself that in business coaching, I can talk about myself a bit but I want to make sure that it is helpful to the coaching client or audience and not just making it all about me.

However, when explaining a concept, often it is best not to just tell people how to do things or give advice, because, often that advice is wrong because we are not that person. So I often talk in hypotheticals.

However, I will be describing a bit about me in this post and my strengths and struggles.

I say all of this to say, I have been struggling with all or nothing thinking about self-disclosure even as a business coach.

There is also a lot of stigma around therapists and other helpers disclosing their own mental health experiences or receiving help for them. I describe some of this in my dissertation and some of the research that exists around it. But I want to stand up to that stigma and be part of the solution and not the problem so I want to self-disclose.

My friend, Dr. Stacy Greeter has disclosed that she is autistic and has ADHD and this really helped me to open up more about my own struggles on my blog. Check out her video:

In this video she starts out with some dynamic words that “all neurotypes have value and belong!” I love that!

She was also on my show in May of this year. Check out that video here.

The Internal Struggle

But I still have really been struggling to write this, this week.

Because I also struggle with perfectionism and starting somewhere. This is something I have struggled with my whole life. I describe some ideas to cope with this later in this article.

I may have set myself up for this because I unintentionally wrote out a map of ‘should’ statements for tomorrows broadcast. I told myself that I needed to write about neurodivergence to help my brain to focus on this topic for our broadcast episode on Monday. But my brain keeps saying to me, “it’s homework” and I am having trouble focusing on it. Although I am passionate about this subject! So I am changing the word in my mind from homework to sharing about something I like to do which is encourage others.

My brain also says, “you don’t know enough about neurodivergence to talk about it.”

But then I say to self, “Umm, you’re wrong.”

So I take out my mental resume and say. “Look here, I was trained by a psychologist who focused her dissertation on ADHD and you learned ADHD coaching from her. I have studied and have experience in working with persons with autism, OCD, sensory difficulties, learning disorders, and worked at Vocational Rehabilitation and read many psychological reports and have an understanding of neurodivergence in understanding the strengths and limitations that vary amongst humans.”

But then my brain says, “However, you recently discovered that you are neurodivergent and you missed that about yourself, your whole life. So how can you say, you know a lot about it.”

I believe in Internal Family Systems theory as well, that all people have inner parts and we need to do internal work to understand these parts.

So my cool, calm, collected, parent like self, said to the arguing within, “Self, you know enough to talk about it, and you invited other therapists to talk about it tomorrow, so, just talk about it!”

Fine. Here goes.

Neurodivergence and Me

I really didn’t know I was neurodivergent until mid adulthood.

As I have been learning more about neurodivergence, I learned more about myself.

As I found out more about my strengths, limitations and super powers, I gained more confidence in my voice. I used to be the person in the corner, who rarely said anything, and now I am broadcasting live on YouTube. Me, five years ago would have been terrified of that, because I didn’t really know myself too well back then. After a lot of self reflection and understanding my interests and ‘nerding out’ abilities, I stopped hiding behind my fear, and decided to “do it afraid.” And you know what? It was awesome and fun.

Sure I had done some self-reflection, prior to this, and done my own internal work but that is a lifelong thing.

To write this, I looked up the definition of neurodivergence. This term encompasses variations in brain function and structure. Some describe obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) as a form of neurodivergence as well as persons with highly sensitive traits.

Neurodiversity recognizes that “there is no single way for a brain to be normal” and that these differences benefit organizations and society at large. Conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, dyscalculia, and Tourette syndrome may all be placed under the banner of neurodiversity, but neurodivergent individuals do not represent a homogeneous group; they are a large, diverse cohort that can vary greatly in terms of their skills and abilities.

I have also come to understand within the last year, that neurodivergence such as ADHD, show up uniquely in women and girls as well.

So I am saying it, I guess I am neurodivergent. You can probably see it in my posts and how I interact. Here are some of the instances.

I hyper focus on things like Scott Perry’s writings and his interesting words like “noodling.” I might focus on that and start creating memes. This is a superpower and a difficulty as I can get stubbornly focused on things that I find interesting. Scott Perry’s stuff is always good to focus on, but I might get stuck going from post to post and forget what I was wanting to finish in my own post. As my dissertation chair often said to me, I often get stuck “in the weeds,” or I get stuck in “rabbit holes.” For instance, I also spent way too long creating a meme for a meme contest about LOTR. Barely anyone saw it either. I might get stuck as well in the social media spiral. Check out my post about that.

This was a fun meme that didn’t take too long to complete.

I can get distracted . If I am being taught something and it is not very interesting to me, I might get distracted. I also sometimes have too many ideas that I cannot write them all down fast enough. Like right now, I remembered I needed to write down something but I need to write this thought down first, lol. I also struggle with standardized tests due to test anxiety , panic, and difficulty with focusing. Also I have to have work days and fun days and I often cannot mix the two or I might get anxious that the other thing could prevent me from arriving on time to the other thing. Evidently the transition between different focuses, can be difficult for persons with ADHD.

I also experience nervousness, because I am highly sensitive, when I am in a situation that has a lot going on such as loud noises, lots of people, chaos, I may need to walk away for a while. And then to avoid sensory overload, there is a risk of over isolating. I’m also a loner and get stuck in my interests sometimes. Can we ‘nerd out’ too much? I guess.

I’m very conscientious but the other side of this is obsessing over things and struggle with perfectionism . So I may make sure I follow all the rules and the guidelines but then I may have trouble finding the grey in these sort of things and realizing when a rule can be bent a bit. Sometimes I struggle with perfectionism to the point of not doing anything or doing the wrong things over and over.

I experience a form of time blindness especially when hyper focusing. If I am in a focus zone, I may miss things that are important.

I am also creative and can draw numerous concepts from various areas to help me build something. I can remember things I learned 15 years ago that apply to something I am focusing on now. I can draw together songs and movies and aspects that apply to a situation before me. However, I may have difficulty drawing up a thought that I am trying to focus on. In college, I learned to draw up a similar thought and the memory would often come up.

I am also empathic which helps with being a therapist. When someone expresses their unique situation to me, I am good at putting myself in their shoes and understanding even if I have not gone through the exact same thing. The risk here is that I might over empathize and the risk could be compassion fatigue if I do not maintain good emotional boundaries which I talked about in my dissertation.

I get bright ideas often however, which may not be possible or practical. This is where I can get “stuck in the weeds” or “spin my wheels.”

I sometimes experience difficulty with criticism which can impact us in numerous ways including at work. If I received criticism, I often did not show that it hurt me. I internalized the feelings.

Managing Neurodivergence in Terms of Business

I say all of this to then say, we each need to find our unique paths in managing our strengths and limitations whether it is neurodivergence or something else.

Hyper focus Management: So this is a strength and a constraint. I have to continue to find balance with my hyper focus. I have had to learn to be flexible as well and understand sometimes that plans change. I have to set boundaries around say video games because I could get lost in the world I am in, and other things around me fall away. This is not dissociation. This is hyper focus.

Distraction Management: I learned in school that if I took notes constantly, I could remain focused and absorb the information better so I learned to write furiously and organize the notes later to try to absorb them. At a workshop yesterday, which was interesting to me, I still needed to type notes to help me maintain focus. I also need to be careful when multi-tasking. Extended test taking time was helpful for me to help me focus less on feeling overwhelmed by time passing so I could focus better at the task at hand.

Highly Sensitive Traits Management: To manage my highly sensitive traits, I learned to find places of solace when in a chaotic situation such as going outside to chill or sitting by myself for a while, grounding techniques, yoga, while also resisting isolation because even introverted people need socialization.

Managing Perfectionism: My solution to this is to start somewhere whether it is at the end of the project or the beginning or somewhere in the middle. Just Start. I also tell myself, “it does not have to be perfect because no one is perfect.” Also noticing that I am conscientious and seeing that as a positive trait can be helpful.

Time and Space Management: I have to stay organized and use the tools that work for me. This is why it is important for me to use my Panda Planner and my organizational word documents, task apps and other tools to help me focus on what is important. I also work with my coach to help my business get closer to where I want it to be.

Memory and Anxiety Management: I had to learn to associate boring things with interesting things I will remember. I had to learn how to draw up a similar memory to help me access the memory I needed. I had to learn to manage my anxiety to a reasonable level so I did not feel overwhelmed.

Boundaries in Life and Business: I talk a lot about these topics throughout my blog such as with this post. We have to identify where we have failed to set a boundary or where boundaries are being stepped on in our lives to set better emotional, time, and other types of boundaries.

Managing Criticism: Related to the above and battling self-criticism and the inner critic, I had to do a lot of self work on this so I could accept constructive criticism better. I also struggle sometimes with assertiveness so I can put myself in the other persons shoes and understand that sometimes it is difficult to provide criticism. I try to accept it with empathy and to learn from it now but as a young person, it was difficult. I had to practice self-compassion. I think we all feel the sting of when someone unsubscribes and I have again had to do a lot of self work on this as well as thought management and say to myself the following.

“As you are getting closer to understanding who you are and are finding your voice and who you work with best, it’s okay, some will unsubscribe.”

Noticing My Strengths & Super Powers: I need to continue to look at the positives with my neurodivergence in that I am empathic, conscientious, nerdy and unique and that is A-Okay. One of the participants with my dissertation self disclosed that she had recently been diagnosed with ADHD in recognizing the therapist as a human. Here is a section of my dissertation. She said “I think my ADHD and I’m like I’m not gonna know how to organize information” and she understands she can verbally communicate it “but that’s what just makes me so much more personable” (p. 10). Cheryl said that self-awareness was helpful in managing her internal pressures to fix clients and understanding the strengths and limitations of managing ADHD. Self-reflection helped participants understand their strengths, manage their weaknesses, express feelings, and cope with their past (Willey, 2023).

Conclusion: It’s Okay to Be Human

Whether, we are neurodivergent or not, whether we are diagnosed with something or not or experience difficulties in life in some way, it is okay to struggle and to have not so great days.

What about you? What have you noticed about yourself that you recently identified?

How can knowing ourselves better help us move forward in business?

Are you practicing self compassion? If not, how can you improve?

What are your unique strengths and super powers?

If you every need help with identifying how to move forward in life and business, drop us a line. drwilley@attainablevision.net

Stay Nerdy,

Dr. Brie-Anna Willey