Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

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Dr. Angie Pulido- Banner's avatar
Dr. Angie Pulido- Banner
Dec 9, 2024

Oh my gosh! I love your courageous energy!

I can relate to every line in this article.

It takes me back to middle school when I began noticing that I was different and so the mask went on.

2 years later I’m still peeling off the layers of my mask.

It’s wonderful to see you being out and proud of your parts! They sure appreciate that!

Stay nerdy!!

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1 reply by Brie-Anna Willey
Scott Perry's avatar
Scott Perry
Dec 8, 2024

appreciate these thoughtful reflections and the generous shout out, Brie. Stay nerdy and keep noodling!

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1 reply by Brie-Anna Willey
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