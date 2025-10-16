The Nerdiverse Armory

Welcome, traveler! You’ve stepped into the Nerdiverse vaults. Here lie the relics, scrolls, and enchanted tools of the creative, the compassionate, and the slightly chaotic.

You’ve made it past the noise of the algorithmic wilderness and arrived somewhere quieter, a place built for thinkers who feel deeply and want to build sustainably.

I call it the Armory because, let’s be honest:

we don’t just need principles and related strategies.

We also need shields.

Shields from the social media spiral, from perfectionism disguised as productivity and overbuilding, from the well-meaning “shoulds” that drain our creative focus.

This is your Codex: a living library of reflections, workshops, and frameworks forged to help you create without burning out.

But here’s the twist:

the deeper tools aren’t all visible yet.

They reveal themselves only as you level up, by investing your attention, your curiosity, and (when it feels aligned) your support as a paid subscriber.

Because this Armory isn’t just a collection of resources: it’s a living ecosystem.

And ecosystems thrive when those within them give as well as receive.

Every path here leads toward clarity, courage, and calm creation — the foundation of the Compassion Reset Quest.

Let’s start with the free quests.

The Free Realms

Your wandering the Free Realms — a shimmering layer of the Nerdiverse Armory where a few scrolls from the vault remain open to all travelers so you may choose your quest wisely.

Think of this as a preview window: the freshest dispatches from the past three months, plus a handful of “open scrolls” I’ve intentionally left unlocked — like my guide on Podcasting and other timeless resources.

Most of the archive lives behind the paywall (that’s where the deeper quests and replays dwell), but these free entry quests give you a taste of the clarity, courage, and calm creation that define the journey ahead.

Choose Your Adventure

🤖Business for Nerds & The Podcast

This quest is for the business building weary traveler. Business for Nerds and the Podcast is part strategy, part principle, part rambling and storytelling for therapists, coaches, creatives, and fellow business nerds who are building sustainable, human-first practices.

The Social Media Spiral

This quest is for those who are tired of the Social Media Spiral, the tech spiral and all the spirals. This is where we unmask how creators get stuck in boss battles with algorithm loops and unfriendly bots and how to escape with our souls intact.

This is where you’ll likely first encounter the Marketing Map framework which helps with navigating out of the spirals that the algorithms try to keep us in.

Sidequest Alert: 🎮 New YouTube Meme Drop: “The Little Circle Game”

Jake Anderson and I had a conversation a while back about the “little circles,” (our avatars and profile pics) and how we think sometimes people forget that there are real peopple behind those pictures. This conversation lead to a side trail of recreating this in Canva. Cue Atari style music and all.

⬇️ Press play to enter the loop… if you dare.

Focusing, focusing. Next comes

Compassion Reset Quest

This is a way out of the spirals, the burnout, the isolation of building alone and is the ultimate path of the Nerdiverse Explorer. All other quests lead here.

The Compassion Reset Quest is both a book-in-progress (a map) and a living journey — a path forged from ten timeless business principles that help creators, therapists, and coaches rebuild from burnout without losing their spark.

You can read chapters as they’re written, the snark, the tears, the laughter. Each post is a breadcrumb for those learning to create with compassion and build with clarity and actually take steps toward building the business you want.

🗺Your Map Through the Quest: Who knows — someday, this may evolve into an actual game. For now, think of it as a living narrative you can walk alongside, page by page.

Nerdiverse Support

Also known as Business for Nerds, this is the central hub — the heart of the marketing map and the anchor of the Armory.

Here’s where everything connects: posts, quests, podcasts, and people.

Nerdiverse Wormhole: Most of the real-time magic unfolds inside the Discord, the living extension of the Armory. It’s where fellow Questers gather to share insights, troubleshoot their next experiments, and occasionally spiral (but in the nerdy, productive kind of way). I’m often ranting about difficulty with follow-ups in #biznerdchat

Whether you’re sketching your next business experiment or catching your breath after a boss battle with your inbox, Business for Nerds Discord is where we regroup, recharge, and rebuild together.

Neurospicy and Building Stuff

The quest Neurospicy and Building Stuff involves reflections on the paradox of the neurodivergent creative brain — how it fuels genius and burnout sometimes in equal measure.

One of my favorite posts of mine regarding this topic is Beautiful Neurodivergence (Just removed the paywall).

Just for Therapists

This quest is Just for Therapists and includes resources for therapists navigating compassion fatigue, ethical marketing, while also building an aligned business design.

Written by a therapist (me), for those who are trying to balance care for others with care for themselves.

You’ll find reflections on boundaries, burnout recovery, private practice strategy, and the art of rebuilding a business that actually supports the business owner.

Think of this corner of the Armory as your sanctuary in the storm — a place to remember that your empathy is a strength, not a liability.

Pro tip from the Questkeeper: scroll down for the 8 Therapist Archetypes Quiz — your first clue to understanding your inner healer’s balance.

Robot Blues

This is one of my favorite quests and is called Robot blues. It’s about AI, it’s a little funny and I often talk about what I’m learning from amazing business builders likeScott Perry, Jake Anderson, and Joseph Robertson. This is also for people who are creators and want to experiment with balanced AI use without letting it speak for you but more enhance what you do (or power you up). I built this in response to the wave of “AI panic” online — all the finger-pointing, gatekeeping, and guilt. Around here, we don’t fear the tools; we learn how to wield them wisely.

Because in the end, the real art is in staying human, even as the risk of Skynet looms.

The Creative Sector

If Robot Blues explores the tools we wield, The Creative Sector celebrates what we create with them. Recently renamed, this is where I highlight my own creative work alongside the extraordinary creations of others — Alexander Semenyuk (author of The Illuminated), Allison Riney’s excellent essays, Kathy Enriquez-Nguyen’s amazing blog posts and others.

You can see my full table of contents here: Nerdiverse Navigation Central

If this section sparks something in you — a pull to create, refine, or rebuild — one of the portals below might just be your next creative checkpoint. Each one opens a new layer of clarity inside the Quest.

Determine Where You Are

Every Quester begins somewhere. This section includes reflective exercises to help determine your coordinates. Before you can decide which quest path or resource to explore next, it helps to pause and see where you actually are on the map. Below are three free reflection portals designed to help you locate your current position — in your business, your creative energy, or your compassion reserves. Each one reveals a different kind of insight and gently guides you toward your next right step.

🧩 1. The 4 Zones of Positioning Quiz

(This quiz is for therapists, coaches, creative business builders and business nerds).

Discover whether you’re in the Confused, Friend, Guru, or Trust Zone—and what that means for your messaging and momentum.

→ Take the Quiz

🧠 2. The 8 Therapist Archetypes Quiz

(This quiz is for therapists or similar professions like psychologists, psychiatrists).

Based on my dissertation research, this helps you identify your compassion-fatigue pattern. I also wrote blog posts for each archetype to help guide through the burnout spiral.

→ Begin the Archetype Quiz

📜 3. The Social Media Spiral and the Marketing Map

(This is also for all business builders).

It’s a short reflection that shows where your energy leaks online—and how to re-route it toward sustainable, human-first marketing.

→ Request the Map

🌿 Completing any of these paths automatically “levels you up” to unlock the application to the free Intro Quest.

🌙 If you’ve made it this far, you’ve already begun your Quest. What follows are the deeper chambers of the Armory — scrolls, replays, and relics forged for paid subscribers and Level-Up Questers. You don’t need to rush into these; every new insight you gain from the free paths can help build clarity in business building as a foundation for the more intense quests.

🗡️ Relics of Past Battles (Workshop & Hangout Vault)

We will list the relics of past replays for level up questers.

Replay: 10 Timeless Biz Principles | Networking with Intention

This is where I provide an overview of the 10 principles and dive into CRQ principle 1: networking with intention.

Replay: Positioning Workshop-forge your offer banner Are you in the Confused Zone, Friend Zone, Guru Zone or Trust Zone? (Speaking of, I am running a workshop tomorrow on building an offer without a clunky funnel tomorrow). The link will be announced in the Substack chat, in Discord and in our Facebook group.

Replay: Seeing Your Work Through Your Client’s Eyes Does your own website portal copy reflect what your clients actually look for?

⚙️ Each replay is intended as an illuminating a principle, to aid in refining your craft, and reminding you that momentum is often made in motion, and grounded the 10 timeless principles.

When the embers cool and you need something lighter to carry on your journey, the Quick-Use Scrolls await — compact tools to keep your path steady when clarity flickers.