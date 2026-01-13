Hello business nerd!! 🤓

You might’ve been here for a while, or you might be brand new. Either way, I’m really glad you’re here. Thank you for signing up.

And a special thank you to my paid subscribers. You’re helping support this work — and my ongoing quest to build helpful things without overbuilding them. 😅

It’s been a minute since I emailed consistently, and instead of dropping you into the Nerdiverse Archive like “good luck out there,” I want this to feel more human.

So: welcome to Compassion Reset Quest.

This is where I’m gathering the posts, experiments, reflections, and tools that feel most meaningful — especially for therapists, creatives, helpers, and nerdy builders who want to make real progress without burning themselves out.

You can read the Quest for free while I’m still building it in public.

But I also want this to feel more like a conversation than a library.

Introductions Quest

Here’s a small participation quest to help me get to know you a little better.

Pick your character + tell me your current quest.

🎮 Choose your character:

🧠 Overthinker — too many ideas, not enough shipping

🛠️ Overbuilder — making it perfect instead of making it real

🔥 Burnt-out helper — good at helping everyone but yourself

🧭 Repositioning my offer — messaging feels wobbly right now

🗺️ Now tell me your current quest:

What are you trying to build, change, or finish? What’s the boss battle right now? What would traction look like in the next 30 days?

Reply or comment in 2–5 sentences. Longtime subscribers and total newbies are both welcome.

I really do read what people send.

And I’ll use what you share to shape what I write next — so this stays useful, not overwhelming.

Signing off,

Brie

P.S. Want a little more help finding your next step? Reply with CHECK-IN and I’ll send you the optional Business Check-In.