Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Jan 14

I'm goint to start, lol. Choose your character: I rotate through all of them, but I’m especially the 🛠️ Overbuilder.

What are you trying to build?

A business that funds and fits my ideal lifestyle (with Scott Perry’s help).

What’s the boss battle right now?

Follow-ups. I overthink them… and then sometimes don’t send them. (Working on it.)

What would “traction” look like in the next 30 days?

Therapy: take concrete steps to transition to private pay and adjust my marketing.

Business coaching: distill my offer ladder + invite people into it in a non-spammy way.

Bonus traction: add 5 paid subscribers over the next few months, fill my other offer tiers, and launch Offer Lab by March.

Okay so there's mine. If you want to play, you can reply with one sentence per question short counts.

PS: If you want deeper help, reply “CHECK-IN” and I’ll send the optional 5-question Next-Constraint check-in.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brie-Anna Willey
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brie-Anna Willey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture