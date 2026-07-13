The Butterfly and the Pheonix Arise

Above is a 4 minute clip from the Offer Lab.

What is the Offer Lab you ask? It’s basically us figuring out how to build and test offers live and doing marketing without shapeshifting into someone we aren’t.

In this first clip we are talking about the developmental stages I realized through my own experience as a therapist turned business nerd who started as a therapist working for other companies, building my own company and then wanting to diversify income beyond therapy.

Dr. Angie Pulido- Banner, is such an amazing person and has helped me grow in understanding my own offers too.

Here are the pages we were talking about:

https://www.compassionresetquest.com/careermap and

https://www.compassionresetquest.com/careermap2 (the second page shows the growing beyond therapy stages I realized)

So… I’ve been catching up on editing the Offer Lab replays, and something unexpected happened.

I had to keep stopping the recording, not because I needed to edit it (well I needed to do that too), but because I needed to write something down.

There were moments where I found myself thinking,

“Oh...I didn’t fully understand that when we talked about it live but now I see it”

Listening back after actually trying to build my business made the conversation land differently.

Scott Perry often says, “You become the thing by doing the thing” and “different person, different river.”

The full replay lives inside Offer Lab, where we build and test these ideas together in real time.

I knew one angle of what those phrases meant but now I’m seeing the deeper layer.

A few moments that stood out: