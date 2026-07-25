Start with the People Already Paying Attention

Business-for-Nerds Podcast
Business for Nerds is a podcast for therapists, coaches, helpers, creatives, and curious entrepreneurs who want to build sustainable businesses without burning out, overbuilding, or shapeshifting into someone they’re not.
Hosted by Dr. Brie-Anna Willey, this show explores the practical and human side of business-building: offers, marketing, private practice, coaching, content strategy, boundaries, AI, creativity, and the emotional tangles that come with trying to make meaningful work sustainable.
Expect real talk, nerdy metaphors, reflective business experiments, and conversations with people building work that actually fits their lives.
Come for the strategy.
Stay for the humanity, weird metaphors, and occasional robot blues.Business for Nerds is a podcast for therapists, coaches, helpers, creatives, and curious entrepreneurs who want to build sustainable businesses without burning out, overbuilding, or shapeshifting into someone they’re not.
Hosted by Dr. Brie-Anna Willey, this show explores the practical and human side of business-building: offers, marketing, private practice, coaching, content strategy, boundaries, AI, creativity, and the emotional tangles that come with trying to make meaningful work sustainable.
Expect real talk, nerdy metaphors, reflective business experiments, and conversations with people building work that actually fits their lives.
Come for the strategy.
Stay for the humanity, weird metaphors, and occasional robot blues.