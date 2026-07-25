Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

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Offer Lab Membership episode

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Start with the People Already Paying Attention

Blogging and Podcasting with Substack Part 1
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
∙ Paid

Dr. Angie Pulido- Banner thank you so much for being part of Offer Lab.

Your questions, insights, and willingness to think out loud genuinely enriches this space. Without that, I’d mostly be talking to myself.

More importantly, your participation helps me build this without burning out because we are building together, not in isolation.

That is becoming one of the clearest purpo…

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