Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

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Scott Perry's avatar
Scott Perry
14hEdited

Great article, Brie, and I really appreciate the h/t. I totally agree that clarity comes through intentional action. We can’t think or philosophize our way there.

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Judith Röhrle's avatar
Judith Röhrle
19h

Brie, thank you for this honest and vulnerable insight. I keep forgetting I am not alone with this. We are all in some way beginners, pros, confused, and yet very clear about what we want and know.

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