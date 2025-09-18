Side Quests, Leadership, and Creativity Is the New Commons

What if the “side quests” in life and business weren’t distractions—but the very places where we level up?

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(This is actually a phrase in Thief: The Dark Project (aka Thief Gold)

Anywho, for this Neuro Spicy Voices episode, I sat down with Chris Fawthrop who is a veteran, father, leadership guide, and fellow Compassion Reset Quester—to talk about authenticity, side quests, and what it means to play your own game.

Chris shares how his journey (across the military, academia, HR, and creative writing) has shown him that leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about cultivating space where people can find their own insights.

💡 Some highlights from our convo:

Why “side quests” matter: the messy, nonlinear ways we actually grow.

Authentic leadership as a path you walk , not a destination.

Creativity as a commons—a regenerative space beyond algorithms and extractive systems.

The importance of resting at the “campfire” moments before jumping back into the river of growth.

As Chris put it: “The side quests are where you figure out who you are. The main quest is how you choose to move through life.”

🌼 Dandelion Leaders & Grow Together Culture

Chris also coined one of my favorite metaphors: dandelion leadership. 🌼

You’d think dandelions are fragile, but they’re actually one of the toughest things in the garden. They grow through cracks, survive storms, and quietly spread even when you try to dig them out.

That’s leadership: not about shouting or shiny armor, but about being rooted, resilient, and adaptive.

I wrote about this concept in Grow Together or Go Alone: Why I Choose the Fellowship

Together we reflected on what it means to be leaders who don’t dominate, but cultivate.

Not guru culture. Not hustle culture.

But Grow Together culture. 🌱

I made a little YouTube video about this too:

🌻 How This Ties Into Compassion Reset Quest

This is also what we’re experimenting with inside the Compassion Reset Quest and our wider Nerdiverse fellowship—building businesses that feel regenerative, not extractive.

CRQ was born out of my own side quests: burning out in the social media and tech spiral, rediscovering my creative self, and realizing that we don’t need more hustle. We need a reset.

Inside CRQ, we start with reflective prompts, gentle accountability, and nerdy metaphors (yes, even Skyrim + Fallout get mentioned 😅). It’s about designing a business and life that honors your energy instead of extracting it.

Chris’s writing on “Creativity as the New Commons” has even shaped parts of my own book-in-progress (here’s chapter 5). Together, we’re building something that feels less like grind culture and more like a fellowship of seekers, helpers, and nerds.

💡 Behind the scenes moment: At one point I showed my shirt—a playful twist on Reading Rainbow that says Reading Rambo. It reminded me (and maybe us all) that our real tools for change aren’t violence, but words, stories, and creativity.

In a world that often feels fractured, these reminders matter.

Reading Rambo

⏱️ Episode Map (Timestamps)

Think of this as your quest log — jump to the moments that spark your curiosity:

00:00 – Coffee, cats, and casual start

00:44 – Chris introduces himself (husband, father, veteran, leadership guide)

02:15 – Coaching vs guiding: why Chris sees himself as a guide, not a coach

03:00 – Dandelion leaders + long-form writing

05:20 – Side quests vs main quest: what games teach us about business

09:00 – Tangents as undercurrents: connecting rap, counterinsurgency, and movies

11:00 – Leveling up through side quests, not just chasing the main quest

13:45 – Creativity as the new commons

16:00 – Playing your own game vs society’s game

18:20 – Chris’s car accident + limitations that shifted perspective

23:30 – Work + creativity don’t have to be separate (fiction + leadership crossover)

30:00 – Masks, emotions, and writing with clarity (anger vs message)

33:00 – Emotional regulation + the Reading Rambo shirt moment

37:00 – Liminal rivers: growth as messy, nonlinear flow

41:00 – Finding your own peak (not someone else’s)

43:00 – Chris’s current projects + workshops

47:20 – Path of authentic leadership (not to)

📝 Read more of Chris’s work: Cultivar Leadership on Substack. Here is the amazing Creativity is the New Commons.

Also check out his website!

Cultivar Leadership Solutions

🎶 Mid video music credit: 💾 404: Limits Not Found — a glitchy synth-fusion track by Brie Anna Willey

✨ Want to join the next side quest?

Check out what it's about or send me an email at brie@businessfornerds.com

CRQ Information

Take care!

Brie Willey