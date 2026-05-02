Offer Lab is now open as the deeper support tier
A first look for paid subscribers at the new deeper support tier for moving real work forward
Hi everyone,
A quick update for paid subscribers:
Offer Lab has officially left beta and has become a deeper support tier inside Business for Nerds.
Your current paid subscription isn’t going away. That will continue to be the writing, reflection, and resource layer.
Offer Lab is the next level for people who want more proximity and support moving their wor…
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