Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

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Offer Lab Field Note: Marketing Without Shapeshifting Convo 2

The Reply Door, follow-ups, and what to do after someone responds
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Jun 17, 2026
∙ Paid

This field note came from an Offer Lab conversation about email, podcasting, follow-ups, and the bigger question underneath all of it:

How do we market without shapeshifting into someone we’re not?

That question matters because many of us don’t struggle with having something useful to offer. We struggle with what happens when it’s time to invite, follow u…

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