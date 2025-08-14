What happens when you put two neurodivergent writers, a shared love of rabbit trails, and a bunch of grounding tools into one conversation?

You get an episode that starts with matching outfits, cute glasses, and yummy coffee… and somehow ends with exploding eggs, quick drying stone bath mats, memoir theory, and plotting a global blog/podcast takeover via “Beyond Fam.”

In this first episode of Neurospicy Voices, I chat with Allison Riney — memoirist, fiction dabbler, mass shooting survivor, and unapologetic truth-teller.

Highlights & timestamps:

(00:00:00) We hit “record” mid-conversation (an idea I stole from Joseph Robertson)

(00:08:03) Allison’s origin story: surviving a mass shooting, confronting trauma, and learning to write about it without being consumed by it

(00:13:28) Why “trauma-informed” doesn’t always mean actually equipped to help

(00:15:25) Zooming out, self-reflection, and the fine line between boundaries & isolation

(00:20:44) What “memoir” really is, and why transcendence is at the heart of it

(00:36:24) The neurodivergent product wishlist: quick drying stone bath mats, grounding tools, and workplace coping swag

(00:40:36) PTSD, EMDR, and the gadgets Allison wishes she had in her desk years ago

(00:47:49) Finding creative collaborators who get it (and avoiding the ones who don’t)

(00:48:45) The “Beyond Fam” vision: connection, collaboration, and inside jokes that turn into projects. We love Alexander Semenyuk!

(00:54:00) How COVID, turning 40, and community shifts changed the way we think about friendship

💡 TL;DR: Come for the stories, stay for the grounding tool recs, leave with a craving for stone bath mats.

📬 Follow Allison | Subscribe here:

🌞🌻 Low Key Hangout — Friday

Our next Low Key Hangout is this Friday at 3:30 PM Eastern (now on Google Meet).

This week, I’m sharing 10 timeless principles I used to build and grow my therapy private practice without relying on venture-capital-backed platforms.

We’ll cover things like:

Networking with intention

Seeing your work through your client’s eyes

Owning a niche

Setting boundaries to protect your mind

Preventing burnout early

…and more.

It’s free, casual, and for therapists, coaches, creatives, and neurodivergent business owners who want to grow without burning out.

💌 Want to join?

Leave a quick comment below (even just “I’m in!”), and I’ll email you the Google Meet link personally before we start.

💌 Want to join?

The Google Meet link will be posted in my Business for Nerds Facebook group and Discord right before we start.

Join the FB Group here | Join the Discord here

Signing off, nerds.

Dr. Willey