My Overbuilder Brain Wanted a Launch

These are clips, highlights and insights from offer lab.

I almost turned one question into an entire launch

Angie asked me about email marketing and podcasting, and my overbuilder brain immediately wanted to invite 100 people, create slides, set up systems, charge for a workshop, and build the whole thing before I had even tested whether the teachings were useful.

But.

This time I stopped and did something smaller: I started with the person who asked.

I wrote the first version for her, brought it into Offer Lab, and used the conversation to see what actually resonated.

That choice led into a bigger lesson I am still practicing:

tools and tactics work better when they are built on clear philosophy and principles and when they are built with the people in the room.

I used to blog, podcast, and then share those posts everywhere, hoping something would land. A throw-spaghetti-at-the-wall strategy.

Now I am trying to be more intentional: starting with the people already in my world, sharing around specific ideas, and building gravity instead of blasting content into the void.

The first part of the above clip is open to everyone. The second half, where we get into the clarity hierarchy and how I apply it to content and email marketing, is for paid subscribers.

The full replay and deeper conversation live in Offer Lab.