Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

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Mouth Watering Mangos

A field note on resonance, overbuilding, and building offers with people instead of alone in a cave.
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Jun 18, 2026
∙ Paid

These clips came from a recent Offer Lab conversation.

The thread we kept circling was simple:

How do we build and share offers without shapeshifting into someone we’re not?

There’s a point where adding more, stops helping.

We often don’t need:

  • More curriculum.

  • More platforms.

  • More pages.

  • More pathways.

  • More offers

  • Or posts.

We often need to listen better.

In this paid field note, I’m pulling out a few pieces from the conversation around resonance, overbuilding, free versus paid support, and building with people instead of alone in a cave.

This is also where the “Mouthwatering Mangos” idea started to take shape.1

The full working session lives inside Offer Lab, the founding tier of Business for Nerds. This paid version is the distilled lesson.

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