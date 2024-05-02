August:

She found herself running through the shadowy night with her hands held out in front of her trying to avoid cutting herself from the clawing branches. The darkness seemed to be reaching for her, dragging her into its formless depths.

She could hear it at first behind her and then she felt a rush of wind as it moved beside her. It lunged for her.

As if reading its mind, she dodged its attack. It then retracted in order to gain momentum. She anticipated this and began running. At first she felt as if her legs were being held back; as if some unseen force would not allow her to move.

She forced herself to run anyway and break its hidden chains. She focused her mind on the task ahead and felt a surge of new strength rush through her limbs. There was a boost in her power as she found new speed in navigating the dense woods. She shot out ahead of it and felt new hope that she might survive.

She pictured hope in her mind even though she had not seen it for some time.

She focused all her mental strength on this light, this hope. She felt it start to build within her as she turned around and faced the object of her fears.

She saw its blood red glowing eyes staring at her trying to draw her in.

She heard whispering in her mind and felt a sort of calm acceptance of what was meant to be. Time stopped for an instant.

Earlier that year:

Rianne could hear the annoying buzzer from her alarm signaling that her sweet time of rest was over. She hit the snooze button two more times and eventually rolled out of bed and began the tedious tasks involved with getting ready for work. She sluggishly and half dazed stumbled to her freezer and grabbed the coffee. She poured as much water into the coffee pot as it could hold and scooped as much coffee into the filter as she dared. She then shuffled toward her bedroom and entered the attached bathroom that was boldly decorated in lime green with splashes of other interesting colors. She turned on the shower and glided her hand under the steaming hot water to ensure that it was indeed hot. It was a pleasant feeling as opposed to the freezing weather outside. She glanced outside her window. The trees were white frosted and beautiful. Snow covered just about everything and was glistening, even sparkling in the morning light. She paused for a moment and absorbed the beauty. She snapped out of this reverie and resumed the monotony of her life.

She stepped out of the shower and into the cold air of the bathroom. She grabbed a soft green towel and dried off her face. It was impossible to get all the chill out of the air during winter. She dried the beads of water from her freshly clean and lavender scented body and immediately put on her robe and fuzzy pink slippers. She then entered her stylishly organized and decorated living room and continued to dry her hair.

“Today is going to be a good day” she said to herself.

This was part of her new self-help strategy to manage her stressful and hectic life. Masking the reality with a positive half-truth was the way to be, according to the “experts.”

She then put on her make-up and blow-dried her long brown and reddish hair. She buzzed to her walk-in closet and selected some business oriented attire and accented this with an artsy flair. She donned a coat and stylish boots and went outside to start warming up her car. She left it running.

She then hurried back inside. She sat down at her table and silently sipped her hazelnut coffee and perused the current news. Her phone then buzzed with an “urgent” message. It was from the weather service and the message was a warning for “strong winds, heavy snow and possible hail.” She got up with her phone in hand and looked at the newly lit sky.

“Sure doesn’t look like it’s going to storm” she said to herself. She grabbed her purse and headed for the door.

She gazed fondly at how the white snow blanketed the porch, houses and trees. It looked like whipped frosting. She was then taken back to a happy memory of her father when he would pick her up in his arms when she was small. She had been whining about the cold and the snow and he told her not to be afraid of these or the storms. She asked why not. “Because,” he had said, “snow storms were how God created frosting and he liked to decorate the world just for her.” She smiled at this bittersweet memory.

She opened the door to her turbo charged 4 wheel drive vehicle. As she breathed in the smell of the new leather interior, she whispered her love for the car and its tight and controlled driving capabilities. She loved how it handled on the slick streets. She lived in a remote area near the Dramadta Woods. She shared the neighborhood with a few loners like herself. She enjoyed the peace and quiet. There were no loud subway stations. You could not hear the noisy, rowdy and chaotic sound of children. You rarely heard cars this far out. What you could hear was the cooing of birds, the howling and the hooting of the owls. You could see bears from time to time and many deer. There were also the rustling winds, the rain and thunder. As far as the eye could see was a scenery that could have been taken out of a serene painting. The seasons changed, but the beauty and the peace it brought, was never altered. The only negative side to this was that it took at least 40 minutes to get to work each morning and that was if there was clear weather and no traffic in the city. It was promised to snow so it would take even longer. She was a planner so she left at least a 20 minute buffer for times such as these. She had to admit, she was pretty bored with her redundant job and the sameness of her boring and somewhat lonely existence.

After Rianne had been on the road for about 20 minutes, it started to snow. It began as light wisps of snowflakes gently floating across her windshield and quickly turned into blankets of snow and wind pummeling her car. She was starting to have difficulty controlling her vehicle, even with 4 wheel drive, and eventually pulled over to the side of the road. She sat inside for a minute and caught her breath, her heart was beating fast. She waited for a bit to see if the storm let up at all. She then decided to call her work to let them know that she was definitely going to be late.

She started dialing on her cell phone and noticed that she had no signal. “Great,” she mumbled to herself.

She opened the door and stepped out of her car deciding that she could look for a residence to see if they would allow her to use their phone. She slowly trudged down the highway. The force of the wind and snow was hindering her from making much progress. It was like invisible arms were holding her back. She brought out her snow glasses to see if they would help shield her eyes. She pulled her coat closer to shield her body from the bone chilling cold.

About 10 minutes later, she stumbled upon a small cobblestone path that veered to her right. She started walking down the trail in hopes that there would be a house at the end. She mumbled to herself profanities about her choice in living so far away from civilization. On both sides of her were a dense cropping of extremely large and old looking trees. She was thankful for these because they provided coverage from the raging storm. She walked for what seemed like miles. She could hear the rustling of the ancient trees as they complained in opposition to the fierce wind beating against them. After she reached a break in the forest, she noticed that the air was quite substantially warmer.

She could feel the sun’s heat beating down on her. It was a welcome contrast to the harsh cold. She scanned the area and noticed a small green two story house with white trim. Beautiful foliage surrounded the structure with winding vines growing up the side of the house. There were two old fashioned lamp posts at equal distance and towards the front of the path to the house. The interesting thing about the house was that there was no snow or icicles on the structure or the surrounding foliage. In fact there was no sign of the snow storm at all! She noticed that it was actually quite warm. She welcomed the change after the harsh cold temperatures.

She removed some layers of clothing and turned to face the way she had come but could not see any sign of winter at all. She started running back on the cobblestone path but it now appeared different than before.

“Maybe some sort of weird weather anomaly is occurring, like a pocket of warm air,” she thought to herself.

She started heading towards the house again and was observing the foliage around her. She became aware of some interesting looking flowers. She would describe them as so bright that they seemed to be almost glowing and it was not a reflection of the sun. It appeared that they radiated their own light. She touched an elegant purple flower with petals as delicate as lace that had an almost velvety feel to it. She bent down and drew in the scent of it and her long reddish brown hair fell into her face.

She was immediately greeted by such a sweet and rich aroma as she had never experienced. The flower’s scent was so strong she could almost taste it. The fragrance made her feel blissfully happy.

After enjoying its sweet perfume for a moment, she backed away and remembered that her task was to investigate the house and see if anyone was home.

She walked up to the white painted wood door and tapped the bronze door knocker twice. She waited a minute and tried to peer in-between the boards on the windows. She noticed that only the windows on the first floor were boarded. The house looked to be at least 150 years old, gauging by its structure, but the paint was almost fresh.

She walked around to the back of this the house in hopes that she would find someone in the garden.

The sun was glistening on the dewy leaves of the trees. The wind gusted and a few leaves softly caressed her face. Gravity seemed to have changed and she felt lighter.

She could hear birds sweetly chirping. In the back of the house were even more beautiful flowers with the brightest and most varied arrangements she had ever seen.

Vines snaked on a green wooded trellis in the middle of the garden. The garden looked like it was tended gently and carefully. There were no dead leaves or dead twigs, just life. Beautiful, fragrant and peaceful.

This brought her to believe that where there was a well-tended garden, there must be a gardener. She continued walking through the luscious haven of growth and followed the stone path that wound through it.

Finally she spotted someone in the distance. She squinted and was able to make out the profile of a man wearing a farmer’s hat and a plaid shirt. He was on his knees tending to something. She noticed, as she walked closer, that he was very gentle with the vegetation.

She nervously and hesitantly approached him hoping he would not be a threat to her. She had her hand in her purse on the pepper spray just in case. She didn’t want to catastrophize but it was important to be careful.

Rianne stopped when she was about 10 feet away and said, “Hi, can you tell me where I am?”

He looked up, surprised. Then he looked down and continued working.

She ventured closer holding her hand up over her eyes to block the sun.

He looked up at her and squinted. “Well...” his voice faded and he looked as if he was pondering his reply.

She was able to get a better look at him. He looked to be in his early thirties and had tan skin. His eyes were fierce and deep blue. His hair under his hat appeared dark. He was rugged and handsome.

He stood, dusted the grit off his hands and shook her hand. He said “I’m Austin, and who are you?” His hand was rough and warm. She looked up at him.

“I’m Riannen” she mustered, suddenly feeling even more nervous.

“What brings you here, Riannen?”

“Please call me Rianne, it’s easier to say.”

“Where are we?” she looked around and asked in wonder.

“You’ve never been here before?” He asked, with a half smile.

“No….I was in a snow storm and freezing.. I pulled over because I could not see to drive, the sheets of snow were so thick. Then my cell phone stopped working so I decide to check out the neighborhood and look for a phone. I stumbled across a path that led me to your house. However, on the way here, the weather suddenly changed from arctic to sunny and I cannot figure out how, or why.” She stated in frustration.

“Well, it’s a long story...” He replied, looking down.

“Okay, well tell me then.” She spoke to him as if she had known him a long time.

“Do you want to come in for something to drink and we can talk about it?”

She was reluctant, but replied “I can stay a few minutes but I need to be on my way. I am extremely late for work and I need to call in.” For some reason, the task of getting to work seemed mundane now.

He looked at her strangely.

“My phone isn’t working,” she added as if an explanation was needed. She examined it again but there was still no signal.

“Sure, I have one in the house, I just need to grab some things before heading in.”

She watched him pick up some large gardening shears and a shovel. A pang of fear hit her and she thought to herself “This is how bad horror movies start.” She laughed at herself despite this thought and followed him. She checked to make sure that her pepper spray was still handy, just in case... Not that it would really do much against such a capable appearing and towering figure.

On the way, she noticed that the sun was still shining brightly, and there was barely a cloud in the sky. It reminded her of dream-stuff, a landscape from a fantasy. Birds were circling each other and flitting around, flirting.

Illustrated by Brie-Anna Willey

The place seemed almost perfect. The air almost seemed to glisten as well. They walked toward the shed and he put his tools away.

“You have quite an exorbitant garden.”

“You think so?” He looked pleased.

“Yes, it’s beautiful.” She breathed. “Actually, the word ‘beautiful’ doesn’t quite fit. It is not descriptive enough. This garden is so striking that it takes my breath away. I truly never knew such beauty existed.” She looked around shaking her head in wonder.

“Where are you from?” He asked, changing the subject.

“I’m from here and there but I was born in Florida.”

“A Florida girl, aye?”

“Yea I moved here for more job opportunities...” Her voice trailed.

He looked at her.

“I’m originally from Rockport, Massachusetts.” He offered.

“I’ve never been there, what’s it like?”

“Well there is a lot of rich history there, but in a nutshell, it’s a small fishing village.”

“I can picture it now, the sun is shining, it’s cold and windy but greenery is everywhere. There’s a tall bearded man. Everyone calls him Grey Beard and he’s standing at the harbor waiting for something or someone who may never come home to him,” she dreamed.

He looked at her without speaking for a time, studying her.

She blushed and looked away and then started moving to walk toward his house. There was something about this stranger that drew her to him yet also left a hint of caution in her heart.

“Where did that come from?” He commented. “Are you a writer?”

“Yes, well I used to be.” She didn’t want to explain further.

“So you’re a journalist who longs to write your own book, maybe about drama and romance? You tried on your own for a while but no one picked up your book so you settled for a boring newspaper gig.” He guessed.

“How did you know that?”

“Let’s just say, I took a wild guess.” He smiled.

“What’s so funny?”

“Nothing, you just remind me of someone.”

“They are not exactly dramatic romance novels.” She continued.

“Ah so they are cheap romance novels instead.”

“Ha, no, these books, she emphasized the word, are not cheap and yes they may have a little romance in them, but mostly they are about serious subjects or situations. Some of them are period pieces and others are more about day to day life, others involved adventure and fantasy. But what binds them all together is I always include a good morale to the story. I try to teach something with my writing.”

“Sounds noble.”

“Are you teasing me or serious?” She wondered.

“Serious.” His gaze was on her again with those piercing blue eyes.

“Do I know you from somewhere?” She asked.

You talk to me as if you know me. I don’t recognize you but... She thought to herself.

“No, we have never met.” He said solemnly. “I would have remembered you.”

Rianne blushed.

Austin was suddenly drawn into a flashback.

Looking through the windows of his memory; it was a hauntingly gorgeous day. The sun was high in the sky and there were a few wisps of clouds. And his companion was breathtaking. She was clothed in a bright green mid length dress with lace at the top of her bodice. She donned a lovely elegant lace head covering that accentuated her delicate facial features. Her bright red lipstick, caught everyone’s eyes. Her hair was cut in a mid-length bob. The wind lightly lifted her dark red curls. She always seemed to look perfect. Her long legs seemed to go on forever and ended with matching green high heeled shoes. She stepped out of the 1942 Buick looking like she just stepped out of a high profile photo shoot for a world renowned magazine. The air that she commanded was elegant and enchanting and she mesmerized him with every passing glance. He immediately noticed, when he first saw her a year prior that there was something very different about her. Since that time he had been trying to get her attention but had been mostly unsuccessful. One day after being turned down numerous times, she had agreed to meet him for lunch. He planned the date. It had gone well and she agreed to see him again. He could not believe that she had finally agreed to see him. He knew that other men also had their sights on her. But she was interested in him, at least he thought so.

He also knew that she was seeing another man, he had his sources. His name was Greg Andari, a local banker from Boston. He also knew that Mr. Andari was aware of their mutual affection and that he was a man that no one trifled with. He decided to take his chances...

He was jostled out of his memory when they arrived at his house. He unlocked the door and she followed him in.

The house was gorgeous inside, it had some dust here and there. It was of the Victorian era with commanding vaulted ceilings painted with intricate patterns with colors of blue, gold and purple. The architecture was of hand carved pieces and medallions, crown molding, antique light fixtures... It looked like a house out of the movies but did not seem to show its age. From the style it must have been at least old yet did somehow also did not look old.

“How old is this house?” she inquired.

“I really don’t know, I’m sorry.” He looked around at it as if he was trying to see it in a new light or view it from the way she saw it.

“It’s breathtaking, everything here is gorgeous. You live in a dream!”

“You are impressed?” He commented.

“Well, I love old houses, though this one is so well kept that it does not appear old, really. Do you do restoration work?”

“Yes, when I have the time.” He replied.

She went on: “I know people who work in the housing market; interior designers, architects and this is the kind of house everyone is raving over right now. Crown molding, hand carved medallions, vaulted ceilings! This is like a dream and your garden, the grounds. Just beautiful.”

“Well I’m glad you like it.” His eyes sparkled in the ambient light.

She stepped in further and ran her hand along the dark wood of the stair banister. She looked up the large, eerily lit stairs that wound around to the second and third floors.

“Well I would love to stay for the grand tour but I need to use your phone.”

“It’s in the kitchen. Here follow me.” He looked over his shoulder and added.

“It does not always work properly, you know, old telephone wiring...”

She picked up the phone and there was a dial tone. She called her work number and it said that this number is no longer in service. She hung up and tried again, same result.

She hung up and looked at him. “Not in service, it must have something to do with this weird weather anomaly.”

He nodded slowly.

“Maybe it has something to do with that machine that controls the weather. It went haywire and now it’s turned winter into summer!” He looked at her as if she were crazy.

“Haven’t you ever heard the rumors?”

“No, I’ve never heard of such a thing.”

“Or maybe some militant group hacked into the weather machine and decided to take over the world!”

“Now you’re really reaching...” His eyes were sparkling again. “You do have quite an imagination. That will serve you well here.”

“What do you mean?”

“You’ll see.” He turned to her and had an intent expression on his face.

She started to get an odd feeling. “Well, I think I’m going to go.” She said while backing toward the door. She turned around and started walking briskly. As soon as she opened the door, a gust of wind rushed past her and through the house. It was pitch black outside.

“Wasn’t it just morning!?” She turned to him half expecting him to grab her and pull her inside.

“Please come back in, I need to explain something to you.” He said solemnly.

She suddenly had an urge to bolt but resisted. She was slightly nervous but also intrigued.

She closed the door and stepped back inside. There was something in his eyes that portrayed honesty, though she could sense that he was hiding something.

“What is this place, really?”

“To tell you the truth, I am not completely certain, I just have speculations.”

She looked down and noticed a powder of some sort around the inside of the door. She looked at the window and it also had the same substance.

“Do you have a pest problem?” She asked.

“Kind of, that’s part of the story.” He held his muscular arm out and beckoned her to take his hand. She reluctantly did.

He led her into what was probably the parlor and invited her to sit down on an intricately embroidered couch with dark carved wood. Another unique and well preserved piece.

He took a deep breath and began. “I have been here a very long time. I have not run into many others but the few I have seen have helped me piece together a theory.”

“A theory.” She confirmed.

“About what? What is this place? You are scaring me.” She had a frightened look in her eyes and now appeared much younger.

“Just wait, please try not to be scared. Take a deep breath and listen.” He tried to calm her rising nerves.

“The last time that I was in your world was in the 40’s,” he explained.

“What! Are you crazy? You can’t be older than 32, and what are you talking about my world?” This is planet earth you know, we are both on the same planet. And I don’t believe in aliens, just in case you are going to travel down that rabbit hole.”

“I am a bit older than that.”

She was starting to see where this was going. He seemed okay, but really? He was crazy. Hopefully he wasn’t the violent type.

“Look, I see that you are in need of some help so why don’t I just be on my way? I’m really not in the mood to entertain wild stories.” She shook her head and grabbed the door handle.

“Look, please don’t go out there now. It is not safe after dark.” She saw the look of concern in his eyes and there was a warning in her heart. So she decided to listen to him.

He took her down to the basement. The old wooden stairs creaked as they carefully stepped down. She looked around though it was pretty dark. “Why don’t we turn on a light?” She asked.

“Just look.” He was standing near the basement window and beckoned that she step over. He made sure that there was no light behind them so they would not be detected. She looked at his window sill and noticed the powder again.

She put her finger in it to inspect it and asked, “what is this stuff?”

“Those are herbs, a sort of repellant.”

“What does it repel?”

“Take a look.” He then handed her the binoculars he had with him.

She focused through the window on a distant tree and then scanned the yard.

“Where am I looking?” He leaned in close to her and she could hear him breathing. He smelled like earth and pine. It was a pleasant scent.

“Take a look by the shed,” he pointed.

She focused on the white shed. It had beautiful choral vines growing on it. It was dark but the light from the moon and stars were reflecting the white of the shed so it appeared illuminated.

She did not see anything and her eyes started becoming weary from staring.

She thought about moving to turn away. But then, she caught a glimpse of something. The lines of the shed became blurred. It was a large shape that seemed to bend the lines of the objects it passed. She blinked her eyes to make sure that she was really seeing this. It disappeared.

She took a breath to calm herself and whispered, “What was that?!” she asked incredulously. Her eyes were wide and wild.

“I am not certain, but I know it is not natural or if it is natural, it is natural only to this world, and not ours.”

“What else do you know about that thing?”

“Well, I have read up about strange creatures in the library above the catacombs.” He continued, “the ancient writings speak of light shifting beings that appear as neither substance nor visible.”

“Then how are we seeing it right now?”

“We can see them as they walk in the light. And only in the light are they visible, and only slightly. They hunt by night because that is one of their advantages, invisibility.”

“What do they hunt?”

“I believe they crave the lifeblood, the essence of intelligent beings.”

“Why do you think that?” She was whispering now and the hair on the back of her neck was standing on end.

“Because I have seen the way they feed. They don’t like their food to be easy prey. They enjoy the hunt. I call them the Mordecai.”

Her heart was now thumping so hard in her chest she felt that she needed to sit down. She was petrified. She looked around herself for a place to sit and sat on an ornately carved chair. She did not think she could stand any longer. She almost fell into the chair. He sat near her.

“I don’t know how to handle this...” She said. She tried to will her heart to slow down. But it only beat faster.

He reached for her hand to try to reassure her.

“Look, it’s ok. I have found a way to keep them away from this house. I read in one of the books that they are repulsed by certain herbs. I grow some of them in the garden. These herbs mask our scent and keep them away. I have poured it on the perimeter of the house and especially on the windows and doors. We are safe, for now.”

“For now?” She asked.

“Well, I worry that they will build up a tolerance to the same herbs, almost like people build up tolerances to certain drugs or antibiotics. It may never happen but they may press closer and closer. They are also highly intelligent. And sometimes they venture out during the day.”

This did not still her beating heart.

“What are we going to do? And how are we to leave this house?” she asked?

“I have made some weapons and I found a few guns that the previous owner left behind. I also have a few tricks up my sleeve.”

Stay Tuned for more.