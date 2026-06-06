I started out hating AI.

Okay, maybe not hating it.

More like: deeply suspicious, immediately overwhelmed, and mildly convinced we were entering a “Skynet, is overtaking but no one is telling us,” era.

When I first started learning about AI a few years ago, I was terrified. I had already watched social media get weirder and weirder. My posts would get blocked for no apparent reason on Meta. Strategies that used to get posts seen, stopped working. Bots seemed to be everywhere and they were blocking my posts or putting me in FB jail.

The whole thing started to feel like shouting into the void, with bot gatekeepers that may or may not decide to let another human hear me. Ugh.

So when AI started showing up everywhere, my first reaction was not, “Yay, innovation!”

It was more like:

Absolutely not. The bots are alive. I knew it.

I was looking at the tags I added to the post above and one was “the bots are alive!” I crack myself up sometimes. Past me, is hilarious.

After that incident, I met some cool people who were using AI in thoughtful ways.

They were using it as a tool, not a replacement for their judgment, voice, creativity, faith, discernment, or care.

And I sorta softened.

Then, because I am me, I swung a little too far the other way.

I became sort of obsessed with AI.

Enter the AI Spiral Era

At first, AI felt useful.

Then it felt really useful and I started seeing it as a solution to alot of my disorganization (neurodivergent person over here).

Then I had a GPT for blogging.

One for organizing.

One for marketing.

One for fixing websites.

Multiple ones for different projects.

One for helping me think through the GPTs I had already built.

You see the problem.

The tools were helpful, but all together they turned into another form of clutter.

I had too many conversations and ideas and got pulled in multiple directions in my business. That was the chaotic, creative Brie phase. Business for Nerds got more fun and more imaginative, but I was missing the point. Eventually, I realized I had not escaped the social media spiral.

I had once again become caught in it because it was wearing a different hat.

The story was familiar, I started losing my own voice and became overwhelmed and started dreading posting, dreading working on my business, and eventually dreading alot of things in my life.

I eventually noticed that this was not working for me any longer.

The Recalibration

Through alot of self reflection, realizing that my businesses were unbalanced, I was spinning out and overwhelmed, I decided to stop. I stopped overfunctioning. I stopped creating for a while. I slowed down my posting, my podcasting. I grounded to the now and worked on being present again because things were spinning out of control.

I eventually realized I was in another form of compassion fatigue again, something I teach on, but this time it was a tech fatigue of sorts.

My posts were getting seen and people liked them but it wasn’t moving the needle. Discord was growing but it was just a social space. I was making memes but not selling anything. I realized something had to change.

Enter the Compassion Reset Quest-the Recalibration.

I write about balancing the inner creative and professional selves in this post.

I also write about the tech spiral in my chapter in AI Everywhere, Vol. 1: How Women Are Changing the World with Artificial Intelligence.

AI, Burnout and the Compassion Reset

In the chapter, I write about the places where AI and algorithms collide with compassion fatigue and burnout:

Convenience that quietly becomes substitution.

Feeds engineered to hijack empathy.

The fear that “efficiency” might eventually mean replacement.

That matters for therapists and helpers.

It also matters for business owners, writers, creatives, and anyone trying to build meaningful work in a noisy, automated world.

You can read more about my chapter here:

The TLDR is this:

We need to stop checking in with AI before posting, if that’s what we’re doing.

We are the ones who created AI. We don’t need its permission before we speak.

Our posts are written by intelligent human beings whose brains are far superior to AI, because AI is a massive collection of human voices, ideas, patterns, and work.

Your unique voice matters.

Don’t drown it out with the mass collection of voices, we are not the Borg, lol.

If we delete our voices and make them more “appropriate,” more polished, more palatable, or more algorithm-friendly, we are erasing ourselves again.

Humans have been writing, creating, doing business long before all of this tech.

I think that using AI as a mirror, is a better way with writing. We don’t need it to take over the writing, because if we’re not careful, it can edit out the humanity, the empathy, and the tension.

But if we have an idea, to flesh it out more, we might use it as a reflection tool. We could use it to help with minor typos or to help point out if sentences aren’t landing or making sense.

The Reset

Then we step back, look around, and ask:

Am I using the tool?

Or did I just get caught in another spiral?

That’s the reset for me.

Use the mirror.

Keep your voice.

Signing off,

Dr. Brie

If this resonates, you can learn more about AI Everywhere, Vol. 1 here:

Get the Book

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, I may earn from qualifying purchases.