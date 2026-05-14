Offer Lab Finish Hour Clips

I recorded a couple clips from my own Finish Hours over the last few weeks.
One of them ended because someone showed up live — and I usually don’t record what people share inside Finish Hour because privacy matters.
The best convos I think happen live and in the room.
You get to learn from others, our circling patterns, and from seeing how the messy middl…
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