Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

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Offer Lab Finish Hour Clips

Stop circling. Finish the thing.
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
May 14, 2026
∙ Paid

I recorded a couple clips from my own Finish Hours over the last few weeks.

One of them ended because someone showed up live — and I usually don’t record what people share inside Finish Hour because privacy matters.

The best convos I think happen live and in the room.

You get to learn from others, our circling patterns, and from seeing how the messy middl…

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