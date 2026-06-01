I’m balancing the creative and professional self

I’m finally letting those parts of myself work together. I still nerd out, but I typically nerd out with a purpose and I have a clear lane for my creativity experiments.

As I’ve found clarity over the last few months, my business and substack is much clearer now.

So I am going to reintroduce myself.

I’m Brie-Anna Willey. I’m a therapist, business nerd, writer, and creative person.

This is my Substack publication that is part of my second business which is called Business for Nerds. If you want a little more background, I wrote a little origin story page here. This post is for therapists mainly but it gives you background.

Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds (BFN) is the home base for my work around sustainable business-building for therapists, coaches, helpers, and creative nerds who want to build without burnout, overbuilding, or shapeshifting into someone they’re not.

The center of my marketing web is this website:

www.businessfornerds.com

Business for Nerds Substack

Where this publication is going:

This substack has been through a few iterations because I’ve been through a few iterations.

I’ve been sorting through what this business is for, who it serves, what belongs here, and what needs to move into a clearer container.

I’m so much clearer now.

This Substack publication is the main blog for Business for Nerds (a business coaching business).

Substack is where I write, think out loud, and share the deeper process.

My main message, purpose and forever offer phrase is:

I help therapists, coaches, helpers, and creative nerds go from crickets to clients — without burnout, overbuilding, or shapeshifting into someone they’re not.

Compassion Reset Quest

Compassion Reset Quest (CRQ) is the deeper body of work.

It’s my Forever Offer, my book-in-progress, and the place where the bigger questions live:

How do we build in a way that works better with who we are?

How do we protect the person behind the business?

How do we make decisions from clarity instead of panic?

How do we move from burnout toward sustainability?

Business for Nerds is the practical home base.

This is where the tools, experiments, check-ins, offers, and pathways live.

The Social Media Spiral → Marketing without Shapeshifting

Marketing Without Shapeshifting is becoming its own thread.

Because I keep coming back to this question:

How do we invite people into our work without becoming someone we’re not?

Robot Blues

Robot Blues will stay here because it’s part of how I’m thinking about AI, work, creativity, and the tech spiral.

Just for Therapists

Just for Therapists is also getting clearer.

Therapists have specific business tangles: client load, insurance/admin, unpaid labor, boundaries, private pay, diversified income, and building beyond sessions without recreating the burnout they’re trying to leave.

So I’m building clearer pathways there too.

The Creative Sector is morphing

The Creative Sector is morphing into Night Ibis a separate Substack. I don’t have any posts there yet but if you want to follow, feel free. It’s super sparse.

My fiction, art, and more symbolic creative projects are moving into that space. Business for Nerds will stay focused on business-building, marketing without shapeshifting, AI/work reflections, and building in a more sustainable way (work-life integration).

Get Started

If you’re new here and are struggling a bit with your business, the best place to start is the free Business Check-In.

If you’re a therapist or helping professional, there’s now a therapist version too.

More soon.

— Brie