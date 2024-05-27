Business for Nerds

Business for Nerds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katt Tozier's avatar
Katt Tozier
May 27, 2024

I’m right there with you @drbrieannawilley! I’ve gotten so fed up with socials (along with using far too many tech tools) and I’m consolidating here, too.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brie-Anna Willey
Scott Perry's avatar
Scott Perry
May 27, 2024

I applaud the intention and integrity of your approach, Brie. Keep go, go, going!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brie-Anna Willey
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brie-Anna Willey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture