A few months back, I was stuck in a negative loop where Facebook (FB) was repeatedly deleting my posts on various FB pages and they were for Marketing Mondays and things like that. It made no sense! So I wrote a blog about it.

Here it is. I wrote toward the end of February 2024.

Dear Business Owner Friends,

I was going to write something else today, but it can wait. I just wanted to share that I understand how difficult it is to start, run, and build a business. I want to let you know that I get it and that I have spent time frustrated and tearful trying to navigate this online environment that sometimes feels like it is hostile, scary, and overwhelming.

Let’s take Facebook for instance. Many of you found our business on Facebook. I often post about our services and how we can help small businesses and provide free worksheets about starting and growing businesses. However, now this social media giant is suppressing my posts in Facebook group threads that are all about marketing! Facebook says they, as a company, are all about helping businesses, but are they? I am not going to spend a lot of time venting about this but I wanted to share that I get it that it is very difficult to market in this technological environment. I know that they have been in the news lately as well.

Overall online marketing takes a lot of work and strategy. I have followed many others and their guides about how to do this but sometimes those do not work. This is frustrating. I do believe our marketing journey will be unique for every business owner and business. Each business is so unique. There is not one strategy that fits all people.

Then we have tons of other coaches telling us that we can make a great deal of money in a short amount of time! I don’t think those are legitimate. I mean I guess it is possible that they have found the magic keys to building a business, but I really think it takes blood, sweat, and tears to build this. Business building takes a lot of time! It is not necessarily a 90-day thing. It is a long haul. It took me years to build up my private practice and I had to work for other groups as I grew. It was not overnight.

So, I am not going to say to you that we can help you build your business and be successful overnight, but we can help you build it on a firm foundation that hopefully won’t crack over time but if it does, we can help you seal those cracks and rebuild. #Failforward!

We believe in setting strong business boundaries. These protect the business owner and the business. We believe in business systems that support the business owner in delegating tasks. We believe in growing together to help small business owners who are the backbone of our society to be successful. We don’t want to step on other business owners. We want to get to know you and grow together! We believe that we each need a team to help us succeed in business. If you choose to allow us to be part of your team, great! If not, find someone who encourages you, brainstorms with you, and provides constructive criticism. Find someone who helps you assess your business strengths and business stuck-ness, and then helps you problem-solve these.

Take care, fellow business builders. Even though we run into barriers, we will find a way through. We’ve got this!

I started off in the above post venting and then this morphed into: We need to keep moving forward despite feeling stuck! Scott Perry calls this a “flywheel” process or something like that as it takes time to build momentum but it will eventually happen.

I later learned that part of the reason that my posts were being suppressed was because I was posting from a domain I had not yet verified in HoneyBook and it was not whitelisted, yet. (All these digital terms!) Also, I found out that all my posts need to be varied and that FB does not like it when we post links that take us out of FB. I again recently learned this from Scott Perry and his Catalyst community.

Then out of nowhere, today, May 27th 2024, Facebook recognized me as a rising digital creator!

And yet, I no longer care… This is part of the automatic post they created for me.

Now that is all well and great and I get that it is a free program that is built by a company that ultimately wants to make money. I understand that they have to build an income, but I am tired of posting memes and my writings that took hours to create!

And then no one sees it.

My solution?

I am now focusing on writing on Substack and writing posts to people who are interested in learning about growing a business in a fun, creative way.

My new business marketing strategy which Scott Perry inspired: I will write on Substack, and continue to build my courses, books and videos and then I will blast 📣these across all of my social media platforms.

I am not saying it is not important to have social media. It is important!

But… we need to focus on building relationships there.

We need to each find a platform where our followers can find us, communicate with us, and where our content is seen, and recognized and then we blast our posts all over social media and avoid the bots.

For me? Substack is working…so far.

Which platform(s) are or are not working for you?

And if it is not working, how will you pivot and try a new path?