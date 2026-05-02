In the Offer Lab recently, a theme came up that I hear often from therapists, coaches, and creatives building their own thing:

websites.

Not just “what platform should I use?” or “how many pages do I need?” but I’m hearing something underneath it:

What if I build the wrong thing?

So I wanted to answer a few of the website questions I hear most often, especially from people who are transitioning into new offers, diversifying their income, or trying to build a business that actually fits their life.

Do I need a website?

What should I include in my website?

Do I need a starter guide?

What platform should I use?

How many pages do I need?

Shouldn’t the website be pretty polished?

My answer to all of these isn’t really based on a tool or tactic. Tools matter less than whether the page helps the right people recognize themselves and take the next step.

I recently burned down both of my main websites and rebuilt based on the current clarity I’ve found. I’ve grown and changed and my website grew with me.

Websites are emergent properties. We start with a simple offer and a simple website. Then we test by providing services, paying attention to what people respond to, and seeing whether the page helps people take the next step.

Social media can point people toward the website, but the website does not need to send people in ten different directions. Ideally, your site acts like a clear front door: it helps the right people recognize themselves, understand the next step, and move deeper if they’re ready.

Nerdy Brie Bot explaining stuff

Want to zoom out before rebuilding your website again?

Start with the free Marketing Map Reset. It will help you see where your website fits in your larger business ecosystem — so you’re not trying to make one page do every job.

Take me to the marketing map!

Do I need a website?

The answer to this depends. Are people able to find you and purchase what you’re selling on the platform you are currently using? For instance, Substack itself can be used as a website. You don’t necessarily need Substack and a website. I want that because I use it in my marketing map and because in case a platform goes down, I still have a space to share my work. Substack and my website are kind of on equal footing on how important they both are in my own marketing map.